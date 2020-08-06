Whoa: John Wick 5 in development, to be shot back-to-back with fourth entry

Keanu Reeves is about to be one busy Baba Yaga.

Lionsgate has revealed that the next two John Wick films will be shot back-to-back, marking the first announcement of a fifth entry in the action franchise, which stars Reeves as the titular assassin. The fourth installment is currently scheduled to hit theaters May 27, 2022.

"We're busy preparing scripts for the next two installments of our John Wick action franchise," Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said on the studio's Thursday earnings call. "We hope to shoot both John Wick 4 and 5 back-to-back when Keanu becomes available early next year."

Reeves is currently in the midst of production on The Matrix 4, which halted filming in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Obviously, the filming and release of future John Wick installments will be heavily dependent on when health restrictions begin to ease.

The John Wick films follow the eponymous hitman as he pursues and is pursued by other murderous agents, leading to all manner of exquisitely choreographed fight scenes. All three entries have been critically and commercially successful, with the third, Parabellum, taking in more than $300 million worldwide. A spin-off TV show, The Continental, and a spin-off film centered on a female assassin, Ballerina, are also in the works.