Travolta and Alley appeared together in three Look Who's Talking movies, and shared the screen again on several of the actress' TV shows.

John Travolta pays tribute to Look Who's Talking costar Kirstie Alley: 'One of the most special relationships I've ever had'

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote on Instagram of his frequent costar. "I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again."

Travolta and Alley starred in 1989's Look Who's Talking, a comedy by writer-director Amy Heckerling (Fast Times at Ridgemont High, Clueless) about a single mother who meets and falls in love with a cab driver (Travolta), with Bruce Willis as the voice of the baby they end up raising together.

The film was a surprise hit, helping to rejuvenate Travolta's career, and paving Alley's way from sitcom star on Cheers to movie stardom. It also spawned two sequels, 1990's Look Who's Talking Too and 1993's Look Who's Talking Now, as well as the short-lived sitcom Baby Talk, starring Tony Danza as the voice of the baby.

Travolta also made cameos on a 2005 episode of Alley's sitcom Fat Actress, a 2010 episode of reality show Kirstie Alley's Big Life, and, most recently, an episode of Alley's eponymous TV Land sitcom Kirstie.

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - OCTOBER 12: Actress Kirstie Alley and actor John Travolta attend the "Look Who's Talking" Beverly Hills Premiere on October 12, 1989 at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Alley's children True and Lillie Parker shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts, writing, "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered."

The statement continued, "She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother."

While appearing on Celebrity Big Brother U.K. in 2018, Alley shared memories of her longtime friend and fellow Scientologist Travolta, revealing, "I almost ran off and married John. I did love him, I still love him. If I hadn't been married I would've gone and married him and I would've been in an airplane because he has his own plane."

This is the second time this year Travolta has had to pen a tribute for one of his leading ladies, as his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John died in August.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote of Newton-John, who also passed away following a battle with cancer. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

