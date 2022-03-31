The two actors memorably worked together on Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking.

John Travolta shared a heartfelt message of support for his friend and former costar Bruce Willis on Thursday, a day after Willis' family announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia and was "stepping away" from acting.

"Bruce and I became good friends when we shared 2 of our biggest hits together, Pulp Fiction and Look Who's Talking," Travolta wrote in an Instagram post featuring set photos from the two films. "Years later he said to me, 'John, I just want you to know that when something good happens to you I feel like it's happening to me.' That's how generous a soul he is. I love you Bruce."

Travolta, 68, and Willis, 67, first worked together on Look Who's Talking, the 1989 rom-com about an accountant and single mother (played by Kirstie Alley) who finds love with a taxi driver (Travolta). Willis provided the voice-over of baby Mikey, so he and Travolta didn't actually share the screen. Travolta, Willis, and Alley would return for the sequel Look Who's Talking Too a year later.

Travolta and Willis then reunited on Pulp Fiction, Quentin Tarantino's hit 1994 crime caper starring the former as a laid-back hitman and the latter as an aging boxer. This time their characters would meet only briefly, though in a fateful scene.

Willis and Travolta have one more film together in the can, the upcoming action movie Paradise City.

Other Willis collaborators who have shared their support in the wake of his retirement from acting include Sylvester Stallone, M. Night Shyamalan, and Sarah Paulson.

PULP FICTION, Bruce Willis, John Travolta, John Travolta and Bruce Willis on the set of 'Pulp Fiction' | Credit: Everett Collection