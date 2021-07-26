John Travolta honors final film of late wife Kelly Preston: 'She was very proud of it'

Off the Rails, which marks the final film performance of the late Kelly Preston, premiered in the U.K. and Ireland this past weekend, and Preston's surviving husband, John Travolta, paid his respects.

The actor honored the movie and Preston's work in a message he shared with his followers Friday on Instagram.

"Off the Rails is Kelly's last film — she was very proud of it and of all of the wonderful talent that she got to work with in it," Travolta wrote. "It is available in UK and Ireland theaters starting this Friday July 23rd!"

Also featuring actors Jenny Seagrove, Sally Phillips, Elizabeth Dormer-Phillips, Ben Miller, Franco Nero, and Judi Dench, Off the Rails tells the story of a group of women in their 50s recreating a train journey across Europe to fulfill the dying wish of their longtime friend, bringing her daughter along for the ride.

Preston died at the age of 57 in July of last year after a two-year battle with breast cancer. Appearing on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, Phillips said she and Preston became very close while shooting Off the Rails but added that her costar kept her health issues a secret.

"She was so bloomin' beautiful. And so vibrant, and you would never have known. She was so professional," Phillips said.

John Travolta and Kelly Preston John Travolta and Kelly Preston | Credit: ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP via Getty Images

"That's what people do — they go through it on their own because of worries about insurance for the film and working again afterwards," Phillips said. "We've had a couple of high-profile examples of that recently, haven't we? Chadwick [Boseman] and Helen McCrory didn't tell anyone."

Seagrove also paid tribute to Preston earlier this year. "Our glorious funny film #OffTheRails opens July 23 with @sallysmack @elizabeth_dp but sadly not with our darling friend #kellypreston who we lost last year. This is for her," she wrote on Instagram.