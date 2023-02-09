Travolta teamed with Scrubs actors Zach Braff and Donald Faison to sing the hit musical's "Summer Nights" six months after Newton-John's death.

Six months after Olivia Newton-John's death, actor John Travolta is paying tribute to his late Grease costar with a sweet recreation of their iconic "Summer Nights" duet in new Super Bowl commercial for T-Mobile.

Scrubs stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison pop up to sing new lyrics — touting the brand's services — to the tune of "Summer Nights" alongside Travolta, who also recreated several dance moves and signature poses he first popularized in a routine for the 1978 movie.

Following Newton-John's death in August 2022, Travolta remembered his longtime friend in a sweet social media post.

"My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Travolta wrote on Instagram. "Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!"

John Travolta in T-Mobile Grease Super Bowl ad John Travolta has paid tribute to his former costar Olivia Newton-John in a new 'Grease'-inspired Super Bowl ad. | Credit: T-Mobile; Everett Collection

Though the original Grease's popularity has endured since its original release, interest in the project has intensified in recent months. Last year, Grammy winner Harry Styles dressed as Travolta's Danny Zuko to sing "Hopelessly Devoted to You" for a Halloween performance, while Paramount+ is preparing to release its prequel series Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies.

"Fans of the original should be happy," creator Annabel Oakes previously told EW of the show. "We call Grease the mothership, and we always are talking about how we have to pay homage and respect the mothership."

Watch Travolta's Grease-themed Super Bowl ad above.

