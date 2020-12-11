John Mulaney 'n Andy Samberg to voice Chip 'n Dale in Rescue Rangers movie for Disney+

The Lonely Island's Akiva Schaffer will direct the movie, slated for spring 2022.

John Mulaney and Andy Samberg are going a bit nuts for their next project.

The Saturday Night Live alums will voice Disney's iconic chipmunks Chip and Dale in a new Disney+ movie based on the animated Disney Channel series Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers. Samberg's fellow Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer will direct the film, which will blend live-action and CGI.

Rescue Rangers, which debuted in 1989, followed Chip and Dale as they launch a detective agency to investigate crimes "too small" for the police. Other characters included mice named Monterey Jack and Gadget Hackwrench, and a sinister crime boss called Fat Cat. (He was, you guessed it, a fat cat.)

Samberg and Schaffer are coming off of the comedy Palm Springs, which was released on Hulu in July. Mulaney, meanwhile, recently lent his voice to the fourth season of Netflix's animated series Big Mouth. (Talk about a change of pace.)