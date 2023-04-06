Leguizamo played Luigi in the 1993 live-action Super Mario Bros. movie: "I was groundbreaking and they stopped the groundbreaking."

John Leguizamo said he won't watch the new Super Mario Bros. Movie after the project failed to level-up its Latin representation.

The actor — who played Mario's brother, Luigi, opposite Bob Hoskins in the critically maligned live-action 1993 Super Mario Bros. movie — told TMZ that he has no plans to see the new animated adaptation of the beloved video game series from Nintendo, Universal, and Minions studio Illumination.

"No, I will not be watching," the 62-year-old actor said when asked if he'd see the film. "They could've included a Latin character. I was groundbreaking, and they stopped the groundbreaking."

He added that they "messed up the inclusion," and that they "disincluded" Latin performers from the cast.

"Just cast some Latin folk. We're 20 percent of the population, the largest people of color group, and we're underrepresented," he finished. "Overrepresented in the worst kind of jobs, though."

John Leguizamo in 'Super Mario Bros.' John Leguizamo in 'Super Mario Bros.' | Credit: Everett Collection; Universal Studios

Before walking away from the camera, he reiterated his stance on not watching the film: "Hell no," he said.

In addition to being a box office bomb, 1993's Super Mario Bros. film is regularly cited as one of the worst films of all time.

