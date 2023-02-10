John Leguizamo says he nearly played Vulture in Spider-Man instead of Michael Keaton but had to 'give it up'
The villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming almost had a different face. Tom Holland's first solo outing as the web-slinging wall-crawler pit the teen hero against the Vulture, memorably played by Michael Keaton. But John Leguizamo says he nearly got the role instead.
Leguizamo revealed that he was in negotiations with Sony to play Vulture after talks with Keaton initially fell through.
"I was supposed to be the Vulture," Leguizamo said in a new interview with ComicBook.com while promoting the home release of Violent Night. "We had negotiated, and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back, and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, 'Well, okay, I guess.' They said, 'No, we'll work with you again...' That's what happened there."
Leguizamo added that Sony did offer him a consolation part after picking Keaton, but he wasn't interested.
"They offered me something tiny," Leguizamo said. "I went, 'Nuh uh.'"
Representatives for Sony did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.
Keaton recently reprised the role of Vulture in the post-credits scene of last year's Morbius, teasing a potential villainous team-up with Jared Leto's living vampire. But the future of Holland's Peter Parker remains uncertain. For now, Sony seems more focused on the upcoming release of the animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse and launching new live-action Amazon shows based on Spider-Man characters like Silk and Spider-Man Noir.
