John Leguizamo says he nearly played Vulture in Spider-Man instead of Michael Keaton but had to 'give it up'

The villain of Spider-Man: Homecoming almost had a different face. Tom Holland's first solo outing as the web-slinging wall-crawler pit the teen hero against the Vulture, memorably played by Michael Keaton. But John Leguizamo says he nearly got the role instead.

Leguizamo revealed that he was in negotiations with Sony to play Vulture after talks with Keaton initially fell through.

"I was supposed to be the Vulture," Leguizamo said in a new interview with ComicBook.com while promoting the home release of Violent Night. "We had negotiated, and I was about to play him, and they said that Michael Keaton wanted it back, and they asked me if I would give it up. I said, 'Well, okay, I guess.' They said, 'No, we'll work with you again...' That's what happened there."

ohn Leguizamo attends "The Menu" New York Premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on November 14, 2022 in New York City.; SPIDER-MAN: HOMECOMING (2017) Michael Keaton John Leguizamo says he almost played Vulture in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' instead of Michael Keaton. | Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images; Chuck Zlotnick/Columbia

Leguizamo added that Sony did offer him a consolation part after picking Keaton, but he wasn't interested.

"They offered me something tiny," Leguizamo said. "I went, 'Nuh uh.'"

Representatives for Sony did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

