Child's Play 2 director John Lafia dies at 63

Filmmaker John Lafia has died at the age of 63, according to Variety. Lafia's directing credits included the 1988 thriller Blue Iguana, the 1990 slasher sequel Child's Play 2, and the 1993 horror movie Man's Best Friend. Lafia also cowrote 1988's Child's Play, which introduced the character of the maniacal killer doll Chucky, with the film's director Tom Holland, and the character's creator Don Mancini.

Mancini, who would go on to direct several Chucky movies himself, has paid tribute to Lafia.

“We’re devastated to hear of the passing of our friend John Lafia," Mancini said in a statement. "He was a crucial part of the ‘Chucky’ family from the very beginning. He co-wrote the original Child’s Play script along with director Tom Holland and myself, and John directed Child’s Play 2 — the consensus favorite film among Chucky fans. John was an incredibly generous artist. He let me tag along with him to every meeting, and shadow him on set; he taught me more about filmmaking during the production of that movie than several semesters in film school. John was also one of the most naturally curious and constantly creative people I ever met, someone who was always taking pictures, and jotting down ideas.”

According to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office, the cause of death was suicide.

The number to call for the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255.

