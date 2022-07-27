John Krasinski jokes he took Marvel hero role to make up for playing a 'supervillain' on The Office

Who knew John Krasinski's turn as Reed Richards was part of a redemption arc?

The actor was asked whether or not his lovable character Jim on The Office was actually a villain in an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tuesday night, with the host citing a MovieWeb article that originally posed the question.

The actor then jokingly revealed that his brief but much lauded appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness this year served to counter his work on the long-running comedy series. Well, actually he said Fantastic Four instead of Doctor Strange, but we'll chalk it up to a slip of the tongue instead of an outright confirmation of his involvement in that forthcoming reboot.

"They're onto me because I played it as a supervillian," Krasinksi quipped. "That's why I did Fantastic Four — to balance it out. I had already done the villain."

John Krasinski as Reed Richards of the Fantastic Four; Jim Halpert on The Office John Krasinski as Reed Richards in the 'Fantastic Four' and as Jim Halpert on 'The Office' | Credit: Marvel Studios; Mitchell Haaseth/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Following Doctor Strange 2, many fans want Krasinski to get the chance to fully explore Reed Richards by playing the Earth-616 version of him in Fantastic Four. After a few weeks out of the Marvel limelight, the 42-year-old actor has addressed those rumors by offering the exact response one might expect from anybody associated with the MCU: revealing basically nothing.

"Seriously, what have you heard? I need to know," he asked Fallon after the host pressed him for details.

Speculation over whether Krasinksi will revisit his brief stint as Mr. Fantastic has grown since it was announced during San Diego Comic-Con that a new Fantastic Four film is in the works (third time's a charm?), slated for release on Nov. 8, 2024.

Some have theorized that Krasinksi's wife, Emily Blunt, may star as Sue Storm, leading them to play love interests once again after their collaboration on the A Quiet Place films. Of course, Krasinski has been tight-lipped on this as well. In fact, he'd rather fake Marvel executives taking him out than offer an answer.

"Jimmy, I'm gonna tell you on your show, it's…" Krasinski joked, falling back in a mock execution. "That's a Marvel dart. There's a guy walking around."

Since Krasinski kept his role in Doctor Strange 2 under wraps for more than two years, it's safe to say we'll just have to wait and see.

For now, you can catch Krasinski playing another superhero as the voice of Superman in the animated production DC League of Super-Pets. Watch his interview with Fallon above.

