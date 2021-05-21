A Quiet Place Part II (2021 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Moviegoers were anything but silent when John Krasinski showed up at their screening of A Quiet Place Part II.

The actor, who directed the horror sequel, recently popped into an early showing at an AMC in Miami to celebrate the film's premiere in theaters.

"Here's the deal: I said that I would bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together. Well, guess what? It's time," he said in a video posted Thursday. "And it's Miami. Let's go!"

Speaking to the cheering and surprised audience, Krasinski announced that he will be "going around theaters all across the country, popping in like this to say, 'Thank you.'"

"Come back to the theaters, let's watch movies together, let's be together," he continued. "Let's do it."

Directed by Krasinski and starring his wife Emily Blunt, the film is the sequel to the 2018 hit A Quiet Place, which introduced a world ravaged by monstrous creatures that hunt through sound. Blunt returns as Evelyn, who must now take her children — Regan (Millicent Simmonds), Marcus (Noah Jupe), and her newborn — out into the world beyond their home.

Cillian Murphy and Djimon Hounsou are introduced to this blossoming franchise, including a spin-off film in development for 2022 following two survivors the family encounters on their journey.

A Quiet Place Part II was slated to premiere in theaters on March 20, 2020, right as the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States. It will now debut theatrically May 28 before coming to Paramount+.

Earlier this month, the film released a final trailer featuring Blunt, Murphy, and Hounsou, plus Krasinski in a flashback.

