World's Best Boss: John Krasinski casts The Office costar Steve Carell in his next film

Let's hope that Steve Carell kept Michael Scott's "World's Best Boss" mug to give to his new director.

Carell is set to star in IF, the next directorial effort from his former The Office costar John Krasinski. Yes, Michael Scott and Jim Halpert are reuniting, that's what we said!

Joining the Dunder Mifflin alums will be Ryan Reynolds, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fiona Shaw, Alan Kim, Cailey Fleming, and Louis Gossett Jr.

"Ah, what if one day I could assemble my dream cast?" Krasinski wrote on Twitter to announce the news. "What...IF"

While details are scarce, Deadline, which first reported the casting, says the original idea from Krasinski is "about a child's journey to rediscover their imagination." This will be the fifth film from the writer-director behind the monster success that is the Quiet Place franchise, and, interestingly enough, the first time that an Office star appears in a Krasinski joint. Somewhere, Andy Bernard is outraged.

