Carlos the Dwarf lives on.

Dungeons & Dragons co-director John Francis Daley tapped his former Freaks and Geeks costars Samm Levine and Martin Starr for a meta new ad for his upcoming adventure film. Geeks Sam (Daley), Neal (Levine), and Bill (Starr) often played the popular tabletop game in the 1999 series centered on students at the fictional William McKinley High School in Michigan — and the trio are back at it in the ad unveiled Tuesday.

Samm Levine, John Francis Daley, and Martin Starr reprising their 'Freaks and Geeks' characters 'Freaks and Geeks' reunion | Credit: Samm Levine, John Francis Daley, and Martin Starr reprising their 'Freaks and Geeks' characters

Carlos the Dwarf, a character created by James Franco's Daniel in the series, is referenced during the game, which has been unfolding across the last 23 years. "Time really flies when you're playing D&D," Levine says, later adding, "I should get going. My parents are probably worried. If my parents are still alive..." When Daley notes that someone should make the game into a movie, all three laugh it off. "That would never work," Levine says. That's truly "the stupidest idea in the world," Daley interjects.

"I hope that never happens," Levine adds.

"It won't," Daley replies.

Freaks and Geeks 'Freaks and Geeks' | Credit: NBC

Daley co-wrote and co-directed the forthcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves with Jonathan Goldstein and Michael Gilio. In theaters March 31, the film is centered on a charming thief and a ragtag group of adventurers who embark on a journey to retrieve a long lost ancient relic. The star-studded cast includes Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head, and Hugh Grant.

Watch the ad with Daley and his former Freaks and Geeks costars above.

