John Cena to play big-shot lawyer in live-action/animated Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme

Meep meep! John Cena is trading in his bloodthirsty, R-rated Peacemaker character for some cartoon violence with his next screen project.

The former WWE champ has landed a major role in Warner Bros'. upcoming Looney Tunes movie Coyote vs. Acme, EW has confirmed. But he's not playing either side of the never-ending battle between iconic cartoon characters Wile E. Coyote or Road Runner — instead Cena will portray a high-powered (human) lawyer in the hybrid live-action and animated feature.

Based on the 1990 New Yorker humor piece "Coyote v. Acme," by Ian Frazier, the film will pick up just as Wile E. Coyote has had enough of the Road Runner constantly besting his plans and ACME products failing him, so he hires a billboard lawyer to sue the ACME Corporation. The case pits Wile E. and his lawyer against the latter's intimidating former boss (played by Cena), "but a growing friendship between man and cartoon stokes their determination to win," according to the movie's logline.

John Cena, Wile E. Coyote John Cena and Wile E. Coyote | Credit: Rich Polk/Getty; Everett Collection

Coyote vs. Acme will be directed by Dave Green (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows, Earth to Echo) and produced by Chris DeFaria (Tom and Jerry, Looney Tunes: Back in Action) and James Gunn — reuniting Cena and the Suicide Squad/Peacemaker mastermind. The script is written by Samy Burch.

It's a good day to be Cena, as HBO Max also renewed Peacemaker for a second season, just hours before the season 1 finale debuts on the streaming platform.