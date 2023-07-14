Get a first look at John Cena as Mermaid Ken in Barbie

The pro wrestler turned actor plays one of the many Kens and Barbies in Barbie Land.

This Ken is a mermaid with billowing blond hair.

In the behind-the-scenes Barbie featurette above, which offers the first look at John Cena wearing his "Kenmaid" costume, the pro wrestler turned actor says he was "blown away with the concept" of the film from director Greta Gerwig, adding that he believes the movie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling will be one that "all audiences enjoy."

"I think it's going to be a movie that evokes conversation," Cena, 46, said. "And I think it's going to be beautifully visually appealing. I think the audience will walk away with a mixed bag of opinions, which I think is the greatest form of entertainment. When you have one universal feel about a project, it's not like that's bad, but when people can get into a fiery debate about something, I think that's good."

John Cena as Merman Ken in 'Barbie' John Cena as Merman Ken in 'Barbie' | Credit: Warner Brothers

Cena plays one of the various Kens and Barbies in Barbie Land, the pink utopia at the center of the film. Dua Lipa, who penned and performs the first single, "Dance the Night," plays a Mermaid Barbie opposite Cena's Merman Ken. Other Barbies and Kens are portrayed by Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Simu Liu, Ncuti Gatwa, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Scott Evans, to name a few.

Cena previously revealed that his casting was a "happy accident," as he had been filming Fast X right across the street from Barbie and pitched himself to star and producer Robbie for a cameo role. "I haven't worked with Margot before," Cena told Today back in May. "Fast X was filming across the street from Barbie, and [she asked], 'Why don't you do Barbie?' I said, 'I've been trying!' And Margot makes a lot of the decisions for that and I said, 'Well, I'll do whatever you need.'"

He continued, "I think Barbie and Fast X share a lot of parallels. The Barbie cast list is amazing. The Fast X cast list is amazing. It was a chance to [say], 'Hey, would you guys be willing to have me if I could do something?'"

Barbie arrives in theaters July 21. Watch the clip with Cena above.

