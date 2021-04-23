Once director John Carney teams with Martin Scorsese for musical inspired by George Gershwin

We got rhythm, we got music, we got a musical film directed by John Carney and produced by Martin Scorsese — who could ask for anything more?

Carney, the director of Once and Sing Street, is set to helm Fascinating Rhythm, a musical drama inspired by the life and music of legendary American composer George Gershwin. Scorsese will produce the film along with his longtime producing partner Irwin Winkler, with Carney also co-writing the script with Chris Cluess.

The film follows "a young woman's magical journey through past and present New York City," and reportedly has the full cooperation of the Gershwin estate, meaning the composer's music will be featured throughout the film. Gershwin penned such iconic songs as "I Got Rhythm," "Summertime," and the movie's namesake tune "Fascinating Rhythm," as well as orchestral works like Rhapsody in Blue and the opera Porgy and Bess.