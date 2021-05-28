John Boyega open to Star Wars return if Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams are involved

It may not be out of the question for John Boyega to return to a galaxy far, far away... if the stars align. In a clip shared by a Twitter user, Boyega, who played Stormtooper-turned-Resistance-fighter Finn, affirmed that he would be open to playing in the Star Wars world again — if Kathleen Kennedy and J.J. Abrams are involved.

"Whichever way, I am open to the conversation as long as it is Kathleen, J.J., and maybe someone else and the team, it's a no-brainer," he said.

The fact that Boyega referenced Kathleen, J.J. and "the team" in his response implies that he would be interested in returning the franchise if it was with people he felt most comfortable working with. Previously, Boyega had made distinct comments expressing his unhappiness with Finn's arc, specifically in relation to the storylines that came after the new trilogy characters were introduced in 2015's The Force Awakens.

"You knew what to do with these other people, but when it came to Kelly Marie Tran, when it came to John Boyega, you know f--k all," Boyega said. "So what do you want me to say? What they want you to say is, 'I enjoyed being a part of it. It was a great experience...' Nah, nah, nah. I'll take that deal when it's a great experience. They gave all the nuance to Adam Driver, all the nuance to Daisy Ridley. Let's be honest. Daisy knows this. Adam knows this. Everybody knows. I'm not exposing anything."

There's always a wealth of potential stories to be found in Star Wars, whether it's through live-action, animation, television, comics, or novels — so regardless of whether or not Boyega appears on screen again, his willingness to return to the world means fans may get to see Finn again sooner rather than later. After all...no one's ever really gone.

Representatives for Boyega did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.