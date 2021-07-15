See John Boyega in the trailer for heist-thriller Naked Singularity

In the legal drama-thriller-comedy Naked Singularity, John Boyega plays a New York lawyer who is pulled into a high-stakes drug heist by an unpredictable former client.

"It centers on Casi, played by John Boyega, a young idealistic public defender in New York who is beating his head against the wall of the system," says director Chase Palmer. "Olivia Cooke is a client who is playing all sides of her deal with the cops and he decides to really change things up in his life, potentially for the betterment of the system if he can pull this whole thing off."

The film's cast also includes Ed Skrein, Tim Blake Nelson, Linda Lavin, and Bill Skarsgård.

"He plays Casi's best friend and colleague, who is also a public defender, who is the opposite of idealistic," Palmer says of the It actor. "He is checked out, over it, [thinks] this was a bad choice as a profession. So he's kind of our comic foil and our devil on the shoulder of John."

The movie is based on the acclaimed novel A Naked Singularity by real-life public defender Sergio De La Pava.

"I loved the mash-up of genres: the legal drama with the heist film with these additional metaphysical elements going on," says Palmer. "It's a long book, but we tried to distill it and capture the energy of it that [and] make a fun movie with also something to say about the justice system."

So what exactly is a naked singularity?

"A singularity is that point within a black hole that you cannot see, it's beyond the event horizon," says Palmer. "The naked singularity is this theoretical idea of our ability to see that singularity, see into the black hole. John in the movie is in the black hole, he's staring right into it, and he's showing us what he's seeing."

Naked Singularity is released in theaters Aug. 6 and On Demand, Aug. 13.

Video courtesy of Screen Media.

Exclusively watch the trailer for Naked Singularity above and see the film's poster below.

Naked Singularity Poster Art Naked Singularity poster | Credit: Screen Media