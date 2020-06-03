John Boyega joins Black Lives Matter protest in London: 'I ain't waiting'

George Floyd was killed in Minnesota, but the racial injustice represented by his death is relevant all over the world. As protests in the United States continue for a second week, support for the Black Live Matter movement has been materializing around the globe as well. Star Wars actor John Boyega joined one such protest in London on Wednesday, giving fiery speeches through a megaphone outside the Parliament building.

Image zoom Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

“Black lives have always mattered," Boyega said to the crowd. "We have always been important. We have always meant something. We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

Boyega has already been outspoken about his anger over Floyd's death, tweeting "I really f---ing hate racists" last week after video emerged of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck shortly before the man's death.

Boyega is not the only celebrity to have shown up to Black Lives Matter protests following Floyd's death. Tessa Thompson, Ariana Grande, and others have also demonstrated their support in person.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.