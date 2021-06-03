John Boyega departs Netflix's Rebel Ridge over 'family reasons'

Filming had already begun on the action thriller.

John Boyega has stepped away from Netflix's Rebel Ridge.

The streamer said Thursday that it is working to recast the role vacated by the Star Wars alum after he was forced to leave the film due to "family reasons."

"Rebel Ridge is pausing temporarily as we look to re-cast John Boyega who needed to leave the project for family reasons," Netflix said in a statement. "We remain committed to Jeremy Saulnier's extraordinary film and look forward to resuming production."

John Boyega

Representatives for Boyega didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Saulnier, a cinematographer and director who helmed a couple of episodes of Mahershala Ali's season of HBO's True Detective, is directing Rebel Ridge. The action thriller, which also stars AnnaSophia Robb, James Cromwell, and Don Johnson, is said to examine systemic injustices in America.

While Boyega is out of Rebel Ridge, Netflix said it has more projects in the works with the Attack the Block star.

"We look forward to continuing our partnership with John Boyega's UpperRoom Productions, in addition to our upcoming film They Cloned Tyrone in which he also stars," the company said.

