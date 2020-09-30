Belushi documentary trailer takes us inside the life and work of a comedic icon

It's time to get to know John Belushi a little better.

On Wednesday, Showtime dropped the trailer for the upcoming documentary Belushi, about the life of the beloved actor and comedian. Helmed by R.J. Cutler, the film takes us inside the too-short life of Belushi with the help of never-before-heard audio tapes and letters (to his wife and former high school sweetheart, Judy), as well as interviews with his friends and costars Dan Akroyd, Lorne Michaels, Chevy Chase, Harold Ramis, Jane Curtin, Ivan Reitman, Penny Marshall, and Carrie Fisher that detail his lovable personality, talent, and destructive tendencies. The feature also explores the initial explosion of Saturday Night Live onto the scene 45 years ago, with Belushi as one of the founding seven cast members.

Belushi's fast-paced career saw him simultaneously appearing on SNL each Saturday night while also filming Animal House and forming the band The Blues Brothers. By age 30, he had the No. 1 television show, movie, and album in the world but was also struggling with a drug problem that would eventually cause his death at just age 33. Belushi documents that process, as well as looking at the lasting impact of an American icon.

Belushi premieres Nov. 22 on Showtime. Watch the trailer above.