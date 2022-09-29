Joe Alwyn and Margaret Qualley get hot and heavy in the first trailer for Claire Denis' upcoming erotic thriller Stars at Noon.

The film, a modern adaptation of Denis Johnson's 1986 novel, follows a young American journalist (Qualley) who falls in love with an enigmatic Englishman (Alwyn) while stranded in Nicaragua. Her new lover seems like her best chance at escape, but Qualley's character soon realizes he may be in greater danger than she is.

Danny Ramirez and Benny Safdie also star in the thriller, which won the Grand Prix award at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. Denis (High Life, Beau Travail) also penned the script alongside Léa Mysius and Andrew Litvack. The film will debut in theaters and on-demand on Oct. 14 before streaming exclusively on Hulu on Oct. 28.

At Cannes, Alwyn teased the film and his character's dynamic with Qualley. "They're both sort of playing a game and sort of pretending to be someone they're not amidst this backdrop of political unrest and turmoil and complete mistrust," he told Deadline. "But amidst that, these two strangers, who themselves don't give a lot away really about what they are at heart, fall for each other and have some strange kind of connection, but then they fall into trouble."

"As much as anything," he continued, "reading it, it was about those moments of tenderness between two people that managed to break through in an environment and world of mistrust and games and falsity."

Stars at Noon Margaret Qualley and Joe Alwyn in 'Stars at Noon' | Credit: A24

Alwyn last starred in the acclaimed Hulu series Conversations With Friends and drama film The Last Letter From Your Lover, while Qualley's recent credits include the miniseries Maid and the dramedy My Salinger Year.

Watch the steamy trailer for Stars at Noon above.