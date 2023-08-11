Jodie Sweetin is 'disappointed' her upcoming film was sold to Great American Family

Oh my lanta. Jodie Sweetin is none too pleased that one of her upcoming films has been sold to Candace Cameron Bure's Great American Family.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Sweetin said she was surprised to learn that her film Craft Me a Romance had been sold to the network, which counts her former Full House costar as chief creative officer, without her knowledge.

"Sometimes, we, as actors, don't have control over which network buys the projects we are in, nor are we a part of the process in which they get sold," she said. "So I was very surprised to learn by reading about it in the press yesterday that the independent film I worked on over a year ago was sold to Great American Family."

Sweetin, 41, continued, "I am disappointed, but in keeping with my mission of supporting the LGBTQ+ family, any potential or future money made from this sale will be donated to LGBTQ+ organizations."

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin | Credit: Rachel Luna/Getty Images

The film, which also stars Brent Bailey, Maxwell Caulfield, and Julie Brown, is part of the network's autumn slate and will premiere Sept. 16. It stars Sweetin as the owner of a quaint arts and crafts store who finds herself faced with an ultimatum when the owner of a competing store (Bailey) tells her she must either sell her store or be forced out of business.

Great American Family didn't immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Bure, who joined the network in an executive role last year, previously stirred controversy when she told The Wall Street Journal that GAF would keep "traditional marriage at the core" while discussing the topic of LGBTQ+ inclusion in programming. In the same interview, Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media, said "spiritual or faith-based content is grossly underserved" in Hollywood.

"My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them," Bure added of her move from Hallmark, which has in recent years incorporated more LGBTQ+ storytelling. "I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

A number of stars, including Holly Robinson Peete, Maren Morris, and Hilarie Burton, did not take too kindly to Bure's remarks, with the latter calling her "disgusting." Sweetin also weighed in, telling Entertainment Tonight after the controversy that she will always be "an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities" as well as Black Lives Matter.

"I've always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone," Sweetin said. "I feel like if you have a voice and you have a platform, it is incumbent on you to be loud and use it."