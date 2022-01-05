Jodie Comer exits Ridley Scott's Napoleon Bonaparte historical drama Kitbag

Comer won't reunite with Scott on the Apple TV+ drama after all.

Jodie Comer will not be reteaming with Ridley Scott to explore another chapter in French history after all.

Comer has exited Kitbag, Scott's upcoming historical drama centered on Napoleon Bonaparte for Apple TV+, citing the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling conflicts.

"Unfortunately, due to COVID and changes of schedule, I don't think I can make Kitbag work right now due to a scheduling conflict," Comer said on The Hollywood Reporter's Awards Chatter podcast on Tuesday, calling the exit "rubbish."

Jodie Comer Jodie Comer exits Ridley Scott's historical drama 'Kitbag.' | Credit: John Phillips/Getty Images

The Emmy winner was set to play Empress Joséphine opposite Joaquin Phoenix's Bonaparte in the film, which will chronicle the emperor's rise to power and volatile relationship with his first wife. Phoenix remains on the project.

The film would have marked a reunion between Comer and Scott, who recently collaborated on The Last Duel. Comer starred opposite Matt Damon, Adam Driver, and Ben Affleck in the drama centered on accusations of sexual assault in medieval France. Kitbag will begin filming in Europe later this month.

Comer is set to begin rehearsals for her West End debut in the one-woman play Prima Facie at the Harold Pinter Theatre. Performances begin on April 15. Comer will also appear in the fourth and final season of the acclaimed BBC series Killing Eve, set to premiere on Feb. 27.