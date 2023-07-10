Joaquin Phoenix is emperor, lover, and tyrant in trailer for Ridley Scott's Napoleon

The first trailer for Napoleon, Ridley Scott's upcoming historical epic about Napoleon Bonaparte, the brilliant and flawed French military leader, has arrived in a burst of cannon fire.

Joaquin Phoenix stars as the controversial leader, who rose to power and prominence during the French Revolution. Scott's film appears to be nothing if not sweeping, with the action-packed trailer depicting Phoenix's commander storming castles as cannonballs fall and bayonets jab. Battles rage at sea and in crowded city streets; beneath snow-capped mountains and the pyramids of Egypt.

But the film is also interested in the commander's personal life, including his thorny relationship with his wife, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby.

Watch the thrilling trailer below.

Produced by Apple and distributed by Sony, Napoleon will play exclusively in theaters this Thanksgiving.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.