Joaquin Phoenix says you should not watch Beau Is Afraid on mushrooms

Joaquin Phoenix says you should definitely not watch his just-released film, Beau Is Afraid, after taking magic mushrooms.

"I was told from someone in college that there was this college thread amongst friends, a challenge they were going to take mushrooms and go see this movie," the Joker star and Oscar winner said in an interview with Fandango. "And I just wanted to make a public service announcement and say do not take mushrooms and go see this f---ing movie."

"But," Phoenix added, joking, "if you do it, film yourself. But don't do it!"

The three-hour Beau Is Afraid does seem like the kind of film that might cause someone under the influence of hallucinogens to become unhinged. The third movie from Hereditary and Midsommar writer-director Ari Aster stars Phoenix as the titular character, a desperately anxious individual whose trip to visit his mother Mona, played by Broadway legend Patti LuPone, turns into a phantasmagorical quest full of violence and death.

Beau Is Afraid has left even some cast members scratching their heads. When EW recently asked Richard Kind, who plays Mona's lawyer in the film, what he thought of it, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star responded, "I have no idea! What did I think of the movie? Who the hell knows! But I loved it."

Beau Is Afraid is playing now in theaters.

