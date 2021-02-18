Joaquin Phoenix sets first project post-Joker Oscar win with Midsommar director Ari Aster

Joaquin Phoenix is done clowning around.

The Joker star has set his next project with Disappointment Blvd., writer-director Ari Aster's follow-up to his acclaimed horror films Hereditary and Midsommar. A24 will release the film, reuniting with Aster after his first two projects.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Disappointment Blvd. would be Phoenix's first project after his Best Actor Oscar win for Joker, as his previously-announced role as Napoleon in Ridley Scott's Kitbag is likely to film afterwards. Phoenix completed filming on director Mike Mills' upcoming C'mon C'mon, another A24 joint, ahead of last year's Oscars.

Disappointment Blvd. is described as "an intimate, decades-spanning portrait of one of the most successful entrepreneurs of all time." Further details are being kept under wraps, but that description sounds like a departure from the genre fare of Aster's last two films. He previously described his next project as a "nightmare comedy" that would be four hours long, though it's unclear if he was referring to the same movie.