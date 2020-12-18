A pair of fabulous sugar plum fairies are bringing a little ho, ho, ho to Hulu.

After the drag superstars appeared in the streamer's successful Kristen Stewart-starring rom-com Happiest Season, EW can exclusively reveal that the streaming service has picked up BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon's independent holiday film The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special for distribution on the digital platform.

Directed and executive-produced by DeLa — beloved RuPaul's Drag Race alum — under her production company BenDeLaCreme Presents, the Christmas movie stars Jinkx Monsoon (winner of Drag Race season 5) and DeLa as they clash their traditional views on holiday cheer while plotting a Yuletide show of their own featuring musical numbers, visual gags, and more.

The pair — who've been performing in Christmas stage shows together for years — previously told EW there are plenty of "dick jokes" throughout the special, but at its core is a tale relevant to the hectic state of the world in 2020.

"We have to look at what's wrong with the world and make a conscious decision to be better. If anything, this movie can help inspire people to be better," Monsoon said. "There are a lot of holiday traditions that don't really serve us today, and we keep them around because we think we have to, and you can say that about a lot of things in the world right now. The truth is: You don't have to keep anything in your life that doesn't serve you..... or if [it's] inherently problematic, unsettling, or exclusionary. I'm really proud to have created something that says, 'Let's let go of the things that serve us and create new things that will.'"

Hulu's licensing of the special, which is also available on Jinkx & DeLa's website, comes after director Clea DuVall's Happiest Season became its most-watched original feature debut. The lesbian romantic comedy features a small scene in which Jinkx and DeLa serenade Stewart and Aubrey Plaza with Christmas jokes and holiday tunes in a Pittsburgh dive bar.

"As a first-time film producer and director, I am supremely honored that Hulu will now be streaming BenDeLaCreme Presents' The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special on their platform in the U.S.!" DeLa said in a press statement. "We're grateful to have Hulu's support of a film made by queer people, for queer people to be part of their expansive holiday content lineup. Cheers to the gayest (and happiest) season!"

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Special is now streaming on Hulu. Watch EW's interview with the drag pair (and trailer for the special) above.

