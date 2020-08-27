Bono and Bob Dylan praise the 39th prez in trailer for Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President
While Jimmy Carter may not be the first person who springs to mind when the phrase "rock & roll" is mentioned, the former president had a very special relationship with the music fraternity. Carter in large part owed the success of his 1976 election to rock music and, particularly, the efforts of the Allman Brothers Band manager Phil Walden, who used his contacts to raise hundreds of thousands of dollars for Carter's campaign.
“It’s a corny comparison,” Walden told People in September 1976, “but with Jimmy, it was like hearing a great guitarist or soul singer — meeting a person you realize is rare and gifted.”
Carter's special relationship with music and musicians is explored in a new documentary called Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President. Directed by Mary Wharton, the film features interviews with Carter, Willie Nelson, Bono, Bob Dylan, Garth Brooks, Trisha Yearwood, Jimmy Buffett, Rosanne Cash, Chuck Leavell, Paul Simon, Andrew Young, and Madeleine Albright.
Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President debuts in theaters and virtual cinemas Sept. 9. The movie's home entertainment release will follow on Oct. 9.
Watch the trailer for Jimmy Carter: Rock & Roll President above.
