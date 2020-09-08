Watch Jimmy Carter talk about that time Willie Nelson smoked weed at the White House

"When Willie Nelson wrote his autobiography, he confessed that he smoked pot in the White House, one night, when he was spending the night with me," says the former president in the film, which is directed by Mary Wharton. "He said that his companion, that shared the pot with him, was one of the servants at the White House. That was not exactly true. It actually was one of my sons, which he didn't want to categorize as a pot-smoker like him. There were some people who didn't like my being deeply involved with Willie Nelson and Bob Dylan and disreputable rock 'n' rollers. I didn't care about that because I was doing what I really believed and the response from the followers of those musicians was much more influential than a few people who thought that being associated with rock 'n' roll and radical people was inappropriate in a president."