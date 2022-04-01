The actor revealed he's "done enough" in Hollywood, but he'll gladly take a call from the country legend about her upcoming biopic.

Jim Carrey 'fairly serious' about retiring from acting — but Dolly Parton might save us

Jim Carrey's time in Hollywood apparently said "somebody stop me," and the 60-year-old comedy icon might heed the call.

When asked if he'd heard that Dolly Parton recently expressed interest in asking him to play her former musical partner, Porter Wagoner, in a biopic film, the Ace Ventura star said he might be stepping away from the spotlight before any such casting comes to fruition.

"Well, I'm retiring," Carrey told Access Hollywood. "I'm being fairly serious. It depends if the angels bring some sort of script that's written in gold ink that says to me that it's going to be really important for people to see. I might continue down the road, but I'm taking a break."

Carrey said that he's currently focusing on his "quiet life" of "putting paint on canvas" and tapping into his "spiritual" side.

"I feel like and this is something you might never hear another celebrity say as long as time exists: I have enough," he said. "I've done enough. I am enough."

Jim Carrey Jim Carrey says he's considering retiring from acting. | Credit: Isa Foltin/WireImage

Still, Carrey praised Parton as a legendary talent, and noted that if she wanted to discuss working with him, he'd "always speak" to her.

Though Carrey became one of Hollywood's most beloved comedic actors after starring in the Ace Ventura series, Liar Liar, The Cable Guy, Dumb and Dumber, and The Mask, he also earned substantial acclaim for his dramatic work in the 2004 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind. He's currently promoting his role as the video game villain Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 2, set for release April 8.

Representatives for Carrey did not immediately respond to EW's requests for clarification on the actor's comments about potentially retiring.

