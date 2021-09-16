Jim Carrey shares throwback video of Psycho scare prank he pulled on Norm Macdonald

Tributes for Norm Macdonald continue to pour in following the late Saturday Night Live star's death earlier this week, as Jim Carrey took to Twitter to share a fun video of a prank he played on his friend back in the late '90s, when Carrey was filming Man on the Moon.

Jim Carrey; Norm MacDonald Jim Carrey pays tribute to friend and fellow Norm Macdonald. | Credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images; ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

The video, set to creepy music and filmed in black and white, shows Macdonald arriving at the Universal Studios backlot to meet Carrey for lunch, which was taking place on the porch of the house used in Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho. Macdonald marvels at the set as he gets off the golf cart bringing him to the house, heading up the porch steps before being "attacked" by someone dressed up as a crazed Norman Bates. The result? A pure, genuine jump scare that's as delightful as it is priceless.

"During the filming of Man on the Moon, Norm Macdonald came to join me as Andy Kauffman for a lunch on the real porch of the Psycho house at Universal and was scare pranked by another famous Norman," Carrey wrote alongside the video, adding "Long live Norm Macdonald!"

Since Macdonald's passing, many celebrities, including late night hosts, have been sharing their memories of the late comedian. When news of Macdonald's passing at 61 from cancer broke, Carrey was among those who shared a tribute.

"My dear friend Norm Macdonald passed after a brave 10 year battle. He was one of our most precious gems. An honest and courageous comedy genius. I love him," Carrey wrote.