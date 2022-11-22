Carrey apparently wanted Daniels, the directing team who would go on to make Everything Everywhere All at Once, to film it on the set of Dumb and Dumber To.

It is no insult to say that filmmakers Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (AKA "Daniels") make strange films. The pair's 2016 movie Swiss Army Man starred Daniel Radcliffe as a flatulent corpse while this year's Everything Everywhere All at Once finds Michelle Yeoh playing a laudromat-owner who is informed she must save the multiverse while attempting to sort out her taxes. But we may have missed out on what sounds like a weirder film than either of those releases.

In a roundtable of writers hosted by The Hollywood Reporter, Kwan revealed that he and Scheinert were once approached by Jim Carrey about making a horror movie which would be shot on the set of 2014's Dumb and Dumber To, the belated sequel to the comedy star's 1994 hit Dumb and Dumber.

DUMB AND DUMBER, Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels, 1994, (c) New Line/courtesy Everett Collection Jim Carrey and Jeff Daniels in 'Dumb and Dumber' | Credit: Everett Collection

"Very early in our careers, Jim Carrey reached out," said Kwan. "He had just seen Paranormal Activity and was like, 'Guys, it's found footage and it's horror — have you seen it?' And we were like, 'Uh-huh, we've heard of it. Where is this going?' And he was like, 'I haven't seen anyone do that — but with comedy. And I have this great idea.'"

Carrey explained that part of Dumb and Dumber had been film at Colorado's Stanley Hotel, where Stephen King got the idea for The Shining, and that the production's time there had been a spooky experience.

"Basically, the set of Dumb and Dumber was famously a haunted set," said Kwan. "He's like, 'The whole time we were shooting, things were breaking, people were getting hurt, doors were swinging, and it felt haunted. We're going to shoot Dumb and Dumber To, and I want you guys to do a found-footage horror comedy on the set. While we're filming, you guys are going to make a feature-length, behind-the-scenes video that slowly becomes a horror film.' We're like, 'OK, we're in. This is amazing.' We wrote a whole outline and were really excited."

Kwan continued, "Then we sat down with the producer, we pitched the idea, and they're like, 'We're not actually going to make this. I'm sorry, Jim got really excited, but there's no way the studio is going to let us do a movie while they're shooting Dumb and Dumber To.'"

Kwan said he replied to the dispiriting news with a disappointed "OK..." instead of what would've been the perfect response: "So you're telling me there's a chance!"

