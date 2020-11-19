Jillian Bell is a fairy godmother-in-training in Godmothered trailer
Disney seemingly loves nothing more than updating their old animated stories and tropes with 21st-century live action, and Jillian Bell spearheads the latest effort in Godmothered, which released its first trailer on Thursday.
Bell stars as Eleanor, a young fairy godmother-in-training who wants to prove to the world that there's still a need for her line of work. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Mackenzie lost her husband 10 years before, and is now convinced that "happily ever after" is just a fantasy. Eleanor sets out to remind her of the importance of happiness and magic, just in time for Christmas. First up: Eyebrow makeover.
Godmothered is directed by Sharon Maguire (Bridget Jones’s Diary, Bridget Jones’s Baby). In addition to Bell and Fisher, it also stars Santiago Cabrera, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Jillian Shea Spaeder, Willa Skye, Artemis Pebdani, Utkarsh Ambudkar, and Stephnie Weir.
Watch the trailer above. Godmothered will be streaming on Disney+ starting Dec. 4.
