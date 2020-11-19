Jillian Bell is a fairy godmother-in-training in Godmothered trailer

Disney seemingly loves nothing more than updating their old animated stories and tropes with 21st-century live action , and Jillian Bell spearheads the latest effort in Godmothered, which released its first trailer on Thursday.

Bell stars as Eleanor, a young fairy godmother-in-training who wants to prove to the world that there's still a need for her line of work. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Mackenzie lost her husband 10 years before, and is now convinced that "happily ever after" is just a fantasy. Eleanor sets out to remind her of the importance of happiness and magic, just in time for Christmas. First up: Eyebrow makeover.