Jessica Chastain posts TikTok reminding folks she's not Jurassic World star Bryce Dallas Howard

The Help costars have often joked about being confused for each other.

Please allow Jessica Chastain to once again remind you that she's not Jurassic World actress Bryce Dallas Howard.

The star of the upcoming The Eyes of Tammy Faye film posted a TikTok on Wednesday that says, "When you spend 20yrs building a career and they still think you work at Jurassic Park," as she stares into space, and then lipsyncs along to a refrain of "I'm f-ing sick of it."

The post itself is jokingly captioned, "This isn't the parent trap y'all."

The pair of actresses, who worked together in 2011 hit The Help, have long joked about being confused for each other, with Howard this time lipsyncing to a song a fan wrote for her about not being her fellow redheaded costar.

Chastain, who also has The 355 and HBO's Scenes From a Marriage coming up, revealed on NBC's The Tonight Show in 2015 that she was even being confused for Howard before she was famous, with a group of teens once approaching her to say "The Village was such a great movie."

"I had this moment of do I tell them that they're wrong and it's not me, or do I pretend I'm Bryce. So I pretended I was Bryce," admitted Chastain.

Howard herself is set to appear in Jurassic World: Dominion next year, so let Chastain's TikTok serve as a heads up of which actress to congratulate for fighting off all those dinosaurs.