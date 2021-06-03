Jessica Chastain is unrecognizable as Tammy Faye Bakker in first photos from upcoming biopic

The actress has revealed images of her portraying the fallen televangelist — and the results are uncanny.

Jessica Chastain has transformed for roles before, but never like this. The first photos from the upcoming biopic The Eyes of Tammy Faye reveal exactly how Chastain — who is set to portray the fallen televangelist — will bring Bakker's likeness to life, and the results are uncanny.

The images, which feature Chastain alongside costar Andrew Garfield, are a recreation of the Bakkers' iconic 1987 Nightline interview, and they show off Chastain's tanned skin, wild blonde hair, and prosthetics, all of which make her look totally unrecognizable.

THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE Andrew Garfield and Jessica Chastain in 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' | Credit: Searchlight Pictures

In an Instagram post, the actress reflected on the connection she discovered she had with Bakker while shooting, and shared what she hopes the audiences will take away from the film.

"I found a video of her singing a song, and she turned to the camera and said, 'God loves you just the way you are.' Whatever God means to anyone. I've never been baptized. I didn't grow up within a church, but I do believe in unconditional love," Chastain wrote. "We are all part of this world, part of humanity, and part of grace. No matter where you come from, you are perfect, and you are fully and unconditionally loved. And that's what I hope people leave the theater knowing."

Directed by Michael Showalter (The Big Sick), The Eyes of Tammy Faye chronicles the rise and fall of Bakker and her first husband, Jim Bakker (Garfield), from the earnest beginnings of their relationship to when they became owners of a multimillion-dollar televangelist empire. The movie will follow the couple over the course of several years, as they deal with the fame, drama, and scandals that eventually led to their downfall in 1989. The film also stars Cherry Jones and Vincent D'Onofrio.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye arrives in theaters Sept. 17, 2021.