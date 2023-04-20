Jessica Chastain is explaining a viral TikTok video in which she declined to sign a copy of Taylor Jenkins Reid's The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo amid a fan-backed campaign to get her to star in a movie adaptation of the novel.

The Oscar-winning actress was recently filmed politely refusing a fan's request to sign the book outside a performance of A Doll's House on Broadway, explaining, "I can't sign that, just because I'm not doing it."

Chastain then addressed the clip Wednesday in a two-part Twitter thread.

"I've been asked multiple times by fans to sign books that I'm not attached to contractually," she tweeted. "Because it feels wrong, and like I'm taking credit for someone else's work, I'll say I can't sign because I'm not doing it. That doesn't mean I've read a bad script."

In a second tweet, she continued: "I know how excited many [of] you are about adaptations. Please don't read too much into a video. There is no news about anything. Except that I'm onstage until June 10th. Hope to see you."

Fans have long campaigned for Chastain to lead a movie adaptation of Reid's 2017 novel, which follows the life of an old Hollywood star named Celia St. James, who recounts her life story to a journalist.

Liz Tigelaar (Little Fires Everywhere) is reportedly working on a screenplay for the film, per The Hollywood Reporter, with Reid executive-producing. The writer's 2019 novel Daisy Jones & the Six was adapted into an Amazon original series that premiered earlier this year and stars Riley Keough.

Jessica Chastain attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards Jessica Chastain | Credit: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

In addition to fronting A Doll's House on the New York City stage, Chastain returned to the Oscars telecast in March to help Halle Berry present Michelle Yeoh with this year's Best Actress prize, after leading Netflix's The Good Nurse to significant awards buzz for her performance opposite Eddie Redmayne.

