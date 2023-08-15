The Oscar-winning actress tells EW's Awardist podcast the sequel script she first teased a few years ago is "waiting to get written."

Jessica Chastain gives update on A Most Violent Year sequel: 'She's ready to be let out of her cage'

Another Most Violent Year could soon be on the calendar.

After Jessica Chastain first tweeted in January 2020 about a potential sequel to filmmaker J.C. Chandor's 2014 thriller co-starring Oscar Isaac, the Academy Award-winning actress tells EW's Awardist podcast that she's actively anticipating a screenplay for the project.

"Here's the reality, and we'll see if this ever happens, because this is a script I'm waiting to get written. Waiting on," the Emmy-nominated George & Tammy actress explains (in an interview conducted prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike). "It's a story about capitalism using this family, [it's] the American story. J.C. has a really good... when I first met with him, he pitched me this whole idea, and I think it's amazing, so I'm waiting. I'm just waiting to get a script."

The Eyes of Tammy Faye star admits that she wants to know "what happens to Anna Morales 10 years later," referencing A Most Violent Year's plot following a trucking company owner (Isaac) who, alongside his ruthless wife (Chastain), fights to protect their family amid a growing threat in 1981 New York City.

"You know she's ruling the roost," Chastain says before pointing out a few of Anna's key moments from the film. "You know she grew up in a not great situation, she's got the gun in her purse, she's ready, she shoots the deer, like, no problem. She's ready to be let out of her cage."

Oscar Isaac, Jessica Chastain A Most Violent Year - 2014 Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain in 'A Most Violent Year' | Credit: Moviestore/Shutterstock

A representative for Chandor did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

Though the Oscars largely ignored A Most Violent Year despite significant critical acclaim, the film has garnered a sturdy cult following. Its stars also went on to appear opposite each other in HBO's 2021 miniseries Scenes From a Marriage, which Chastain also said altered their friendship.

"Scenes From a Marriage was very tough. And I love Oscar [Isaac], but the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same," Chastain told Vanity Fair. "We're going to be okay, but after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much 'I love you,' 'I hate you' in that series."

Listen to Chastain's full podcast interview above, and catch up on EW's coverage of contenders in the Emmys race in the Awardist feed below.

— Reporting by Gerrad Hall

Check out more from EW's The Awardist, featuring exclusive interviews, analysis, and our podcast diving into all the highlights from the year's best in TV.

Related content: