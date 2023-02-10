Jerry O'Connell dances with Magic Mike for 49th birthday and would do it again 'in a heartbeat'

Jerry O'Connell is living out his best Magic Mike dreams — and we all get to bear witness.

The actor and talk show host joined the Magic Mike Live dancers at the SAHARA Las Vegas for a dance in celebration of his 49th birthday later this month. The performance will make its debut on Friday's episode of The Talk.

O'Connell told People ahead of the birthday celebration that he would "do it again in a heartbeat." "I'm going to have to unfreeze my gym account, and I'm definitely going to have to up the pushup count I'm doing weekly," he told the outlet. "But I love to do it. Listen, Magic Mike is about having a good time and celebrating everybody, and that's what I'm all about."

To prepare for his sexy routine, the actor said he went to a tanning salon and also had some hair removed from his back. Then, he worked with Channing Tatum's Magic Mike choreographer, Alison Faulk, to learn the moves.

Doing all this, he said, gave him a new appreciation for Tatum, who has played the titular veteran stripper in all three of the Magic Mike films.

"Going into this show, I did not realize how multi-talented Channing Tatum is," he told People. "I didn't understand the artistic talent that Channing Tatum has. I don't think he gets enough credit. He choreographed this live show. He choreographs these routines, and I had the utmost respect, not only for Channing, but for everything that Magic Mike is."

"It's also, I'll tell you, it's the gyrating thing that Channing Tatum is the Michael Jordan of men who moved their midsections in a fluid manner," he added. "He's the Michael Jordan. And I'm pre-arthritic, so it's a little tougher for me, but it's been a lot of my wife watching me in the mirror gyrating my hips while looking at myself in my reflection in a sexy manner."

O'Connell admitted that he was anxious to do the show but ultimately got a lot out of the experience. "As a 48-year-old man, I am not in the peak physical condition of my life, no matter how hard I try. But you know what? It's more than just physical appearance. It's really an attitude," he says, adding, "And you know what? I feel a lot sexier these days."

Magic Mike's Last Dance, starring Tatum and Salma Hayek Pinault, hits theaters Friday. And you can catch O'Connell's Take It Off on The Talk also on Friday at 2 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.