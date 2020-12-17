Star Wars' Boba Fett actor Jeremy Bulloch dies at 75

Jeremy Bulloch, who played the role of Boba Fett in the original Star Wars trilogy, has died.

The 75-year-old actor's death has been confirmed by Lucasfilm, and was first reported on the actor's Facebook page and website: "Jeremy died peacefully on 17th December 2020 following health complications, including several years living with Parkinson’s disease. He spent his final weeks in the wonderful care of staff at St George’s Hospital in Tooting, close to the house where he and his wife Maureen had lived together for more than fifty years. Maureen and two of his sons, Jamie and Robbie, were with him during his final days."

The U.K. actor was under the armor during Boba Fett's live-action introduction in The Empire Strikes Back and continued the role in Return of the Jedi. He also made appearances without the helmet in different roles, playing Lieutenant Sheckil in Empire and Captain Jeremoch Colton in Revenge of the Sith.

As sports reporter Aaron Nagler noted on Twitter: "Nobody ever made a single nod look so cool."

Bulloch also appeared in the 1984 TV series Robin Hood, the 2009 TV series Starhyke, and the James Bond films Octopussy and For Your Eyes Only.

The post announcing the actor's passing continued: "Jeremy had a long and happy life as an actor and was best known for his roles in the films Summer Holiday, Star Wars and James Bond; TV series the Newcomers, Doctor Who, Agony and Robin of Sherwood, and several West End theatre productions. Away from the screen Jeremy was a talented footballer and cricketer. He also supported a number of charities including Great Ormond Street Hospital who saved his granddaughter’s life. He was devoted to his wife, three sons and ten grandchildren, who all love him dearly and will miss him terribly."

The previous post on the actor's website was from 2018, when Bulloch announced he was stepping away from doing fan conventions. "It is with a heavy heart that I have decided to stop attending conventions and hang up the Fett helmet," Bulloch wrote. "It has not been an easy decision to make. In 1979 I was called onto the set of Empire Strikes Back to play Boba Fett, and since that day it has changed the entire direction of my life in such a wonderful way. It has been a privilege to have had the opportunity to inspire so many generations of Star Wars fans. I have had over 20 years of travelling with my wife Maureen to some amazing countries and have met so many wonderful fans. Thank you all so much and we will miss you all."

The Boba Fett character was recently revived on Disney+'s The Mandalorian, where he's played by Temuera Morrison, who portrayed Boba's father/clone Jango Fett in the Star Wars prequels.