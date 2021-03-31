Jensen Ackles, Naya Rivera, and more to star in Batman: The Long Halloween animated movie

Jensen Ackles is going from Supernatural to superhero.

The erstwhile Dean Winchester will voice Batman in the upcoming DC animated film Batman: The Long Halloween, Part One, EW has confirmed. The late Naya Rivera is also among the voice cast, as Catwoman/Selina Kyle, having completed work on the role before her death in July.

Ackles previously voiced Jason Todd, also known as Robin and Red Hood, in 2010's Batman: Under the Red Hood. "Been sitting on this news for [a] while now," the actor tweeted Wednesday. "So excited and honored to be a part of the 'Batman' legacy."

The Long Halloween adapts a classic Batman comics series, first published from 1996 to '97, which follows the Caped Crusader as he pursues a mysterious criminal who murders people on a holiday each month. The story arc, written by Jeph Loeb and illustrated by Tim Sale, was a key source of inspiration for Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, particularly its depiction of Harvey Dent's transformation into the villain Two-Face.

Josh Duhamel will voice Dent in the animated film, along with Billy Burke as James Gordon, Titus Welliver as Carmine Falcone, David Dastmalchian as Calendar Man, Troy Baker as Joker, Amy Landecker as Barbara Gordon, Julie Nathanson as Gilda Dent, Jack Quaid as Alberto, Fred Tatasciore as Solomon Grundy, and Alastair Duncan as Alfred.

Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC, and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, The Long Halloween, Part One is expected to arrive in the spring or summer. The Dark Knight, of course, will also feature in WB's The Batman, starring Robert Pattinson, which is currently slated for release in March 2022.