Watch Jensen Ackles and Naya Rivera banter in new trailer for Batman: The Long Halloween animated movie

It turns out that holidays aren't always a cause for celebration. In the classic DC comic Batman: The Long Halloween, holidays are how an enigmatic serial killer picks when to strike against their new target. That comic is now getting adapted into a two-part animated movie, and you can watch the trailer for Part One above.

Jensen Ackles (Supernatural) stars as Batman, who has teamed up with district attorney Harvey Dent (Josh Duhamel) to fight back against the organized crime cabals that run Gotham City. But someone else is striking against the criminals, too, starting with the assassination of mobster Johnny Vitti on Halloween. So now Batman has to figure out how to fight against the mob while also figuring out who's killing their members once a month.

There are the usual suspects, of course. Classic Batman adversaries like Catwoman (Naya Rivera), Joker (Troy Baker), Calendar Man (David Dastmalchian), and the monstrous Solomon Grundy (Fred Tatasciore) all appear in the new trailer, but none of them seem to fit the bill. So who is Holiday? You can always read the original comic by writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale, but who knows how much can change in an adaptation?

Batman: The Long Halloween — Part One will be released on digital and Blu-Ray on June 22, 2021. Hopefully it won't take too long for Part Two to follow.