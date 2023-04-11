Niki Caro directs Lopez as a reclusive assassin who comes out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter from a new threat.

Jennifer Lopez gets badass and brutal in first trailer for The Mother

Jenny from the Block is about to clock you in the face as a hard-boiled assassin in the first full-length trailer for her new Netflix movie The Mother.

Jennifer Lopez leads the Niki Caro-directed thriller as a trained killer living as a recluse in the barren wilderness before an unexpected threat to her estranged daughter leads her out of the shadows and into an intense period of combat.

Lopez faces numerous foes in the clip, which highlights a particularly tense exchange with The Handmaid's Tale actor Joseph Fiennes.

"You'd burn down our entire world for her?" he asks Lopez, who responds, "Yes. I'm a killer. But, I'm also a mother. And I will die protecting her."

In September, Netflix unveiled a first-look teaser of the new movie, which began with the actress hunting deer and doing some serious upper-body workouts in snow-swept solitude.

"She needs protection right now," Lopez said in the clip, referencing her character's kidnapped daughter. "You saw what was out there. It's going to keep coming. If there's trouble, come find me."

Jennifer Lopez in 'The Mother' | Credit: Netflix

Lovecraft Country's Misha Green drafted the original script for the film, with Oscar-nominated Straight Outta Compton writer Andrea Berloff working on the final version.

The film marks Lopez's second major streaming release of the year, following January's Shotgun Wedding, which debuted on Amazon Prime Video. It's also the 53-year-old's first dramatic role since 2019's Hustlers, which garnered Lopez the best reviews of her career on top of significant awards buzz.

The Mother — also starring Edie Falco, Oscar-nominated Sound of Metal performer Paul Raci, and Mozart in the Jungle's Gael García Bernal — streams May 12 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above.

