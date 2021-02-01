Jennifer Lopez to slay in Netflix assassin movie The Mother

Jennifer Lopez has lined up a killer new project at Netflix.

The Golden Globe-nominated Hustlers star will lead the streamer's upcoming action-drama The Mother, playing an assassin who comes out of hiding to protect the daughter she gave up years ago — all while dangerous men pursue them.

According to Deadline, which first reported the news, Lopez will produce the film with her longtime producing partner Elaine Goldsmith Thomas for Nuyorican Productions, as well as her manager, Benny Medina; Roy Lee and Miri Yoon for Vertigo Entertainment; and Lovecraft Country's Misha Green, who penned the original script (with rewrites from Straight Outta Compton's Andrea Berloff). The publication also noted that Mulan helmer Niki Caro was in talks to direct, though a representative for the filmmaker did not immediately respond to EW's request for confirmation.

Lopez landed her most recent mainstream gig on the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where she performed a rendition of "This Land Is Your Land" at the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris. She is currently filming the action-comedy Shotgun Wedding, recently launched her J.Lo Beauty skincare line, and will lead the upcoming rom-com musical Marry Me alongside Owen Wilson and Maluma, out May 14.

A release date has yet to be announced for The Mother.