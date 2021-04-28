Jennifer Lopez is a bloody bride in Shotgun Wedding first-look photos

Josh Duhamel costars in the film, which is set for release in summer 2022.

Shotgun Wedding (2022 Movie) Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Jennifer Lopez has locked and loaded a first look at Shotgun Wedding.

The entertainer unveiled the first round of photos from her upcoming action-comedy Wednesday, as well as the movie's release date.

"Big news! [Shotgun Wedding] hits theaters June 29, 2022!" Lopez tweeted alongside a pair of photos from the film, which show her wearing a bloodied wedding gown while standing next to her groom, Josh Duhamel. "We cannot wait for you to see this movie."

shotgun wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel in 'Shotgun Wedding' | Credit: Lionsgate

shotgun wedding Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel 'Shotgun Wedding' | Credit: Lionsgate

Duhamel replaced Lopez's original costar, Armie Hammer, in February, after the Call Me by Your Name actor exited the film under a cloud of social media controversy involving allegations that he sent disturbing messages to various women on Instagram who said they had been in sexual relationships with him. Hammer called the allegations "bulls---." In March, a woman accused Hammer of rape; the actor denied the allegations.

Directed by Jason Moore and produced by Ryan Reynolds, Lopez, and her longtime partners Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas (Second Act) and Benny Medina, Shotgun Wedding follows Darcy (Lopez) and Tom (Duhamel) in a fight for their lives (and their love) after their picture-perfect destination wedding is thrown off by cold feet and a dangerous hostage situation involving their families (including Jennifer Coolidge, Lenny Kravitz, Sônia Braga, and Cheech Marin).

See the new photos above.

Close this dialog window Streaming Options

Related content: