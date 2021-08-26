"I love that I get to sing on screen for the first time since Selena," the actress said introducing her new rom-com.

The first look at Jennifer Lopez's Marry Me is here, and it's giving us all the cute rom-com vibes we could ask for.

Before the trailer was revealed to the crowd at CinemaCon in Las Vegas on Wednesday, Lopez beamed in to address the audience. "You know how much I'd love to be there with all of you," she said. "I know all of us have been thinking a lot about what kinds of movies will get audiences off their couches and into theaters. Well, I've made one."

"It's called Marry Me," she continued of the rom-com also starring Owen Wilson and singer-heartthrob Maluma in his acting debut. "And it has a little bit of something for everyone, music, romance, and comedy, emotion. I love that I get to sing on screen for the first time since Selena. It's been a while. It's just one of those movies that makes you feel good, and who's not ready for that after the last year and a half?"

The trailer shows bejeweled dress-clad Lopez playing a pop star who is on stage when she finds out via TMZ that her man (Maluma) was cheating on her with her own assistant. On a whim, she sees a man (Wilson) in the crowd holding a "Marry Me" sign, and just goes with it. "Why not? Yes, I'll marry you." She points at Wilson, and he gets up on stage to get married in place of her superstar lover.

Marry Me Owen Wilson and Jennifer Lopez in 'Mary Me' | Credit: STXfilms

In the limo, he exclaims, "That was crazy." (Is this line contractual for Wilson?) Now, it's time for Lopez to plan the PR strategy for her bold move. The arrangement is apparently for three months. "We're in this together; we have to embrace the spontaneity of the moment. I don't want to be a punchline," she warns Wilson.

Then comes a typical rom-com montage of the new couple dancing, bowling, and maybe falling for each other for real. Thankfully, we get many more shots of Lopez performing and wearing gorgeous outfits.

"We don't need to pretend, I don't fit," Wilson says. There's a shot of them kissing, and the trailer ends as Wilson is asked if he's a fan of hers. And he jokes that he "is now."

Marry Me, based on the graphic novel by Bobby Crosby, is directed by Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) from a screenplay by John Rogers (The Librarians), Tami Sagher (30 Rock), and Harper Dill (The Mick).

Lopez and Maluma, who collaborated on a companion album for the film, released a steamy two-part music video for singles "Pa Ti'" and "Lonely" last summer.

Marry Me is slated to be released just in time for Valentine's Day 2022.

Reporting by Lauren Huff.

