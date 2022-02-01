Jennifer Lopez, Maluma make sweet musical love on stage in dreamy Marry Me clip

EW's exclusive clip teases the magnetic chemistry J.Lo and Maluma share on stage at Madison Square Garden in a sweet preview of their new rom-com Marry Me.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma make magical, musical love in front of thousands at Madison Square Garden in EW's exclusive sneak peek at their upcoming romantic comedy Marry Me.

The global pop superstars play, well, global pop superstars Kat Valdez (Lopez) and Bastian (Maluma) in the film, with the clip above capturing their dynamic on-stage chemistry as they duet on the film's titular song, "Marry Me."

Lopez says the pair filmed the clip at one of Maluma's real shows in New York City: "Maluma just happened to be doing a concert in Madison Square Garden during that time, so we were like, why don't we crash that concert and film it. So, we did," she recalls at the top of the video.

Marry Me Jennifer Lopez and Maluma in 'Marry Me' | Credit: Barry Wetcher/Universal

Lopez and Maluma also collaborated on a full soundtrack album for the movie, which marks Lopez's first romantic comedy — a genre she dominated throughout the 2000s — in 10 years (no, 2018's Second Act is not a rom-com).

The story follows Valdez as she headlines a concert of her own immediately after finding out that Bastian cheated on her. In order to save face and regain control of her unfortunate narrative, she then pulls off a headline-making publicity stunt and selects an unsuspecting math teacher, Charlie (Owen Wilson), from the audience to wed on the spot.

"Having relationships under the microscope is something she obviously knows all about," director Kat Coiro (Dead to Me) previously told EW of the dynamic Lopez brought to the film's romantic elements. "She brings that to the movie in a way we've never looked at before: what it means to have your life dissected in front of the cameras."

Marry Me Jennifer Lopez falls for Owen Wilson in 'Marry Me' trailer. | Credit: Barry Wetcher/Universal Pictures

Marry Me is in theaters and streaming on Peacock Friday, Feb. 11. Watch EW's exclusive sneak peek above.

