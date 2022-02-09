Find out how to see Marry Me Tonight! on TikTok, Peacock, and more.

Watch Jennifer Lopez and Maluma help four couples get hitched in Marry Me concert special

Marry Me (2022 movie)

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma are feeling the love.

Ahead of Valentine's Day and the release of their new romantic comedy Marry Me, the pop superstars are hitting the stage Tuesday evening with a one-hour concert that will highlight the film's soundtrack and feature a special wedding surprise — minister included.

Marry Me Tonight! Jennifer Lopez & Maluma Live will stream on Peacock's TikTok account beginning at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT tonight. The special will feature Lopez performing music from the Marry Me soundtrack, including including her title duet with Maluma and her pop ballad "On My Way," as well as Maluma performing an acoustic version of his song "Segundo," accompanied by guitarist Edgar Barrera.

Taking to heart the movie's marital themes, four real-life couples will wed during the concert, with nuptials led by an ordained minister in the company of Lopez and Maluma.

Directed by Kat Coiro, Marry Me tells the story of a famous songstress (Lopez) who discovers that her husband-to-be (Maluma), a fellow pop star, has been cheating on her. In response, she pulls an unsuspecting math teacher (Owen Wilson) out of her audience to marry him on the spot. The film hits theaters and Peacock on Feb. 11.

Marry Me Tonight! will also stream on Peacock, air on E!, and air in Spanish on Telemundo and Universo on Feb. 10.

