Jennifer Lopez documentary Halftime to open 2022 Tribeca Festival

Jennifer Lopez will be front and center at this year's Tribeca Festival. The 2022 event, which kicks off June 8, will include the world premiere of Halftime, a new Netflix documentary that "follows international superstar Jennifer Lopez as she reflects on her milestones and evolution as an artist and navigates the second half of her career," according to a press release for the film.

Directed by Tribeca alum Amanda Micheli, the doc will offer fans an "intimate peek behind the curtain" into the global superstar's life, "from her performances onscreen and on stages around the world, to her Super Bowl Halftime show, to the recent Presidential inauguration. " It will also detail Lopez's personal evolution as a Latina mother and artist and how she continues to "entertain, empower, and inspire."

The movie's premiere will take place at the United Palace in Washington Heights, a few streets away from where "Jenny from the block" got her start.

Halftime Jennifer Lopez in 'Halftime' | Credit: Netflix

"It's an honor to be selected for the opening night of Tribeca, and so fitting to be celebrating this critical milestone in Jennifer's life and career just miles from where she grew up!" Micheli said in a statement. "To have the opportunity to share this film on the big screen with a New York audience is a dream come true."

"The Tribeca Festival has always been an activist festival — a celebration of entertainment and innovation in the midst of remarkable challenges," added Tribeca Festival co-Founder and Tribeca enterprises CEO Jane Rosenthal. "We're thrilled to open with Halftime, an inspirational documentary that spotlights Jennifer Lopez's activism through her iconic Super Bowl halftime show. Tribeca is proud to feature a wide selection of diverse programming that reflects our commitment to equity and inclusion, and we're eager to premiere this beautiful exploration of JLo's Latina culture and heritage."

This year's Tribeca Festival marks a hopeful return to normalcy after last summer's live event, which for many was the first in-person event in the industry and in New York since the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in 2020. The 2022 festival will bring together audiences for a one-of-a-kind lineup that includes film premieres, live concerts, performances, and talks over its 12 days.

Halftime premieres June 14 on Netflix.

