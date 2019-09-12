Inspired by the real-life story of a band of New York City strippers who turned the tables and stole thousands from their Wall Street clients, producer-star Jennifer Lopez got into character as the group’s ringleader, Ramona, by training with a portable stripper pole she transported with her from city to city.

“It’s terrifying to a certain extent,” she tells EW of her first scene in the film — a tantalizing striptease to “Criminal” by Fiona Apple. “Then, you go out there and do it and own the room, and they’re throwing money at you. You’re like, that’s right, I’m in charge, I’m in control here, and you take that money and go, ‘I won.'”